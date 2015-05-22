Grant Holt: Sean Dyche impersonator pranks striker
Poor Grant Holt. His club have been relegated to League One, he has not played football for five months because of injury and now the 34-year-old striker has been duped by a schoolboy.
The Wigan striker, who has been out of action since December after injuring his knee, thought he was a wanted man when he received a call from Burnley boss Sean Dyche asking about a proposed move to Turf Moor.
Alas, the voice on the phone was not Dyche but Ben Owen - a teenager with the ability to perform a passable impersonation of the Clarets manager's gravelly tone.
So accurate was sixth-former Owen's impersonation he tricked Holt's representative into giving him his client's number and then managed to persuade the former Norwich frontman that a move to the relegated Premier League side would be a good idea.
Owen receives top marks for duplicity. But the next time Holt picks up the phone? He must do better.