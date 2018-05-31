BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fun, madness & magic from this year's competition

Fun, madness & magic of the FA Cup

BBC Sport looks back at some of the quirkier moments from this season's FA Cup competition.

Featuring fanatical fans, cheeky mascots, transport trouble, on-set accidents and unfortunate goal celebrations - all the way from Warrington to Wembley.

Arsenal and Aston Villa will contest the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 30 May, with coverage throughout the day on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories