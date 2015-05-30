Match ends, Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0.
Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa
-
- Arsenal win a record 12th FA Cup
- Gunners retain trophy for second time
- Sanchez second Chilean to score in final
- First team to win by more than one since 2004
Arsenal became the most successful club in FA Cup history as they outclassed Aston Villa at Wembley to earn Arsene Wenger a record-equalling sixth triumph.
The Gunners retained the trophy they won against Hull City a year ago to put Wenger's total of wins alongside George Ramsay - who previously stood alone with the record for his victories with Villa between 1887 and 1920.
Arsenal's 12th final victory was never in doubt as they dominated with a magnificent display, the only surprise being that it took until five minutes before half-time for their control to be rewarded with Theo Walcott's goal.
Alexis Sanchez confirmed that superiority with one of the great FA Cup final goals shortly after the restart - a swerving, dipping 25-yard thunderbolt that flew high past startled Villa keeper Shay Given.
Villa were a shadow of the side that performed so impressively to beat Liverpool at Wembley in the semi-final, their flaws exposed ruthlessly as Per Mertesacker took advantage of an embarrassing lack of marking to head the third.
Substitute Olivier Giroud's fourth in the final moments only completed what was a harrowing day for Tim Sherwood's side, who had travelled to Wembley high on optimism and expectation after an impressive run to the final.
It was a day of triumph for Wenger, as he added another FA Cup to his three Premier League titles in a game that was a sharp contrast to the tension of last year's final, when the Gunners had to recover from two goals down.
And Wenger recorded a tactical victory over Villa counterpart Sherwood, with his decision to use the pace of Walcott to take on Villa's defence rather than the power of Giroud reaping rich rewards.
Sherwood's big selection call - to play Charles N'zogbia ahead of Gabriel Agbonlahor - never looked like working. By the time the latter was introduced, just after Arsenal had gone two up, the horse had bolted for a Villa team that simply never performed.
Arsenal's season can now be judged as a success, with the trophy adding to a third-placed finish in the Premier League that assured Champions League football again.
This was a day of unrelenting misery for Sherwood and his players - watched at Wembley by owner Randy Lerner, who was sitting next to Villa fan Prince William.
They will have to regard Premier League survival as their success this term, which was the main priority when the manager replaced Paul Lambert in February.
Villa ended the league season by being thrashed 6-1 at Southampton and losing at home to relegated Burnley and the ominous signs of those performances were flagged up once more as Arsenal's pace and mobility ran them ragged.
Goalkeeper Given showed great athleticism to save from Laurent Koscielny, and Kieran Richardson blocked crucially from Walcott as he looked certain to score.
Just as it looked as if Villa would somehow survive until half-time, Arsenal got the breakthrough they deserved, Walcott thumping a finish past Given at his near post after Sanchez headed down Nacho Monreal's cross.
Before Villa could regroup after half-time, Sanchez effectively settled the contest with a magical FA Cup final moment, sending a bullet finish high past Given with the keeper barely having time to react.
Villa, pretty much as they had looked from the first whistle, were shell-shocked and Mertesacker was allowed by Christian Benteke to rise unmarked and head in the third.
The formalities were completed with virtually the last kick of the game when Giroud turned in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross in front of a rapidly-emptying Villa end, with their supporters having had little more than a couple of half-hearted penalty appeals to sustain them.
Wenger took the applause of Arsenal's fans before the trophy was presented - the manager who has had so many doubters delivering his answer with another piece of silverware.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 1Szczesny
- 39Bellerin
- 4Mertesacker
- 6Koscielny
- 18Monreal
- 34Coquelin
- 19Cazorla
- 16Ramsey
- 11ÖzilSubstituted forWilshereat 77'minutes
- 17SánchezSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 90'minutes
- 14WalcottSubstituted forGiroudat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 5Gabriel
- 10Wilshere
- 12Giroud
- 13Ospina
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 20Flamini
Aston Villa
- 31Given
- 21HuttonBooked at 33mins
- 5Okore
- 4Vlaar
- 18RichardsonSubstituted forBacunaat 68'minutes
- 8CleverleyBooked at 14mins
- 15WestwoodBooked at 52minsSubstituted forC Sánchezat 71'minutes
- 16DelphBooked at 37mins
- 28N'ZogbiaSubstituted forAgbonlahorat 53'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 20Benteke
- 40Grealish
Substitutes
- 1Guzan
- 2Baker
- 7Bacuna
- 9Sinclair
- 11Agbonlahor
- 12Cole
- 24C Sánchez
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 89,283
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa).
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).
Jores Okore (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Jores Okore (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa).
Booking
Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Jack Wilshere replaces Mesut Özil.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud replaces Theo Walcott.
Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a through ball following a fast break.
Foul by Mesut Özil (Arsenal).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Carlos Sánchez replaces Ashley Westwood.
Offside, Arsenal. Mesut Özil tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Leandro Bacuna replaces Kieran Richardson.
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 0. Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kieran Richardson.
Attempt blocked. Theo Walcott (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Offside, Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Gabriel Agbonlahor replaces Charles N'Zogbia.
Booking
Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Aston Villa 0. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Offside, Aston Villa. Fabian Delph tries a through ball, but Jack Grealish is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla.