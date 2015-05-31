Match ends, Motherwell 3, Rangers 0.
Motherwell 3-0 Rangers (agg 6-1)
- Motherwell stay up after finishing 11th
- Johnson, Ainsworth & Sutton on target
- Game ends in ugly brawl, three red cards and fans on pitch
Motherwell preserved their Premiership status with a second comfortable win over Rangers in four days.
Leading 3-1 from the first leg of the play-off final, the Fir Park side stretched their advantage through a deflected shot from Marvin Johnson.
Another ricochet from a Lionel Ainsworth's strike doubled the lead and John Sutton added a late penalty.
A brawl on the final whistle resulted in red cards for Rangers' Bilel Mohsni and Motherwell's Fraser Kerr.
Defender Mohsni was pushed in the back by Lee Erwin, and responded by kicking the Motherwell striker and then punching him, with Kerr then becoming involved with the Tunisian amid a melee.
Meanwhile, Motherwell fans streamed onto the pitch and ran towards the away fans to goad them.
The stewards and police eventually ushered them away, with mounted police also involved in shepherding supporters back into the stand.
The outcome of the tie was a blunt reflection of the fact that Rangers did not have the wherewithal to overcome the side that finished second bottom of the Premiership.
There was aggressive intent to the visitors' early play but ultimately they fell short of the task and remain in the second tier for a second season.
Motherwell, again, were well served by their experienced players. Stephen McManus held the defence together when it was under pressure and grew more commanding, while Keith Lasley and Scott McDonald covered ground in midfield relentlessly.
Even a hamstring injury could not curtail Stephen Pearson, who stretched throughout the game but did not let up in his running or harrying.
Motherwell needed a survival instinct, with Rangers initially trying to apply pressure. Kris Boyd sent one header straight at goalkeeper George Long and Steven Hammell had to hook the ball away from inside the six-yard box with Kenny Miller waiting to pounce.
The home side eventually found their application, with Ainsworth almost picking out McDonald with a ball across the box, then Erwin shot just wide. Johnson also just missed the target.
Rangers' lack of composure in the first-half was summed up with Marius Zaliukas lifting a shot over at the back post from a corner kick.
The home side retained their momentum after the break, and Johnson's direct running brought its reward.
The winger stepped away from Richard Foster and hit a shot that deflected off Zaliukas and looped over Bell, who failed in an apparently straightfoward attempt to punch the ball clear.
Another Johnson break brought the second goal, when he slipped the ball to Ainsworth and his effort also took a deflection via Zaliukas on its way past Bell.
The outcome was sealed when Erwin was brought down by Lee Wallace inside the area and Sutton converted the penalty.
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 1Long
- 18Law
- 45Laing
- 6McManus
- 3Hammell
- 7AinsworthSubstituted forSuttonat 76'minutes
- 14Lasley
- 48PearsonSubstituted forGrantat 74'minutes
- 24JohnsonSubstituted forRamsdenat 84'minutes
- 77McDonaldBooked at 51mins
- 19Erwin
Substitutes
- 5Ramsden
- 9Sutton
- 12Twardzik
- 20Kerr
- 22Moore
- 38Watt
- 47Grant
Rangers
- 1Bell
- 23FosterBooked at 81mins
- 6McCullochBooked at 41mins
- 26ZaliukasSubstituted forMohsniat 72'minutes
- 5Wallace
- 10VuckicBooked at 38mins
- 34MurdochBooked at 27mins
- 7Law
- 29FergusonSubstituted forWalshat 55'minutes
- 18Miller
- 15BoydSubstituted forClarkat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 3Mohsni
- 14Clark
- 21Crawford
- 22Shiels
- 31Simonsen
- 48Walsh
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 9,220
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 3, Rangers 0.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 3, Rangers 0. John Sutton (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Motherwell. Lee Erwin draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Lee Wallace (Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Josh Law.
Attempt saved. Andy Murdoch (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kenny Miller (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Keith Lasley (Motherwell).
Attempt saved. Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Josh Law.
Foul by Lee McCulloch (Rangers).
Stephen McManus (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Simon Ramsden replaces Marvin Johnson because of an injury.
Delay in match Marvin Johnson (Motherwell) because of an injury.
Conor Grant (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Rangers).
Booking
Richard Foster (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Richard Foster (Rangers).
Marvin Johnson (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. John Sutton (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Lee Erwin (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Haris Vuckic (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Richard Foster (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Hammell (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. John Sutton replaces Lionel Ainsworth.
Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Rangers).
Lee Erwin (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Conor Grant replaces Stephen Pearson.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Nicky Clark (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Bilel Mohsni replaces Marius Zaliukas.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 2, Rangers 0. Lionel Ainsworth (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.
Andy Murdoch (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Lasley (Motherwell).
Attempt saved. Haris Vuckic (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Richard Foster (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Law (Motherwell).