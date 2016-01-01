BBC Sport looks back at some of the great goals in Women's World Cup history, as the 2015 tournament draws nearer.

England's Ellen White features, as does Marta from Brazil, Sweden's Ingrid Johansson and Heather O'Reilly for the USA.

The 2015 Women's World Cup kicks off on Saturday 6 June as hosts Canada take on China in Edmonton, with England's campaign starting on Tuesday 9 June against France.

