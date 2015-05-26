Mark Cooper: Swindon Town need more "steel" in defence

Swindon Town conceded nine goals in their final two games of the season

Swindon boss Mark Cooper says his team needs more "steel" after the 4-0 League One play-off final loss to Preston.

It was the fourth time this season the Robins conceded four or more in a game and Cooper said he hoped to strengthen his defence before next season.

"I'd think there'll be a lot of comings and goings. We've got to make sure we get our recruitment right, we need more steel," he told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"We need to be more resolute and to defend crosses in the box."

Having fallen one goal behind in the third minute, Swindon suffered another blow when Nathan Thompson suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury picked up in the semi-final second leg.

But Cooper insisted he has no regrets about starting the full-back.

"He had a pretty rigorous examination and he came through it with flying colours," Cooper added.

"Obviously the first run on Sunday it went again.

"But certainly I have no regrets, because if he was fit, he had to play."