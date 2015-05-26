West Ham qualify for Europa League through Fair Play system

West Ham are looking for a new manager after the departure of Sam Allardyce

West Ham United have qualified for next season's Europa League after topping the Premier League Fair Play table.

The Hammers will be one of 104 teams in the first qualifying round, which begins on 2 July, and must win through four rounds to reach the group stage.

Joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said: "Starting in early July will bring its challenges.

"But everyone at the club will be relishing the opportunity to feature on the European stage."

Does the Europa League damage a season? Former Everton captain Phil Neville: "The first couple, you're fine but it's the third, fourth, fifth game in the group stage that hits you hard." Click here to read more

Next season will be West Ham's last at the Boleyn Ground before moving across East London to the Olympic Stadium in time for the 2016-17 season.

Sullivan and Gold added: "We want to ensure the Boleyn Ground the best send-off possible, and progress in this competition will certainly help with that."

The club are looking for a new manager after Sam Allardyce left following their final match of the season on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and either Southampton or Aston Villa - depending on the outcome of Saturday's FA Cup final - will be the other English representatives in European club football's second-tier competition.