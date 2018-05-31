Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given says the FA Cup helped to get his career back on track after a few years without much first team football.

Given, 39, also tells BBC Sport's Kevin Kilbane that his favourite FA Cup memory was Norman Whiteside's winning goal at Wembley against Everton.

You can watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 12:10 BST BBC One.

Available for UK users only.