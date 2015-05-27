Jon-Paul Pittman: Grimsby Town striker extends deal

Jon-Paul Pittman (bottom left) scored 10 goals for Grimsby in 2014-15

Grimsby Town striker Jon-Paul Pittman has signed a new one-year deal.

The 28-year-old scored 10 league goals in 2014-15 but missed the crucial spot-kick in their penalty shootout defeat by Bristol Rovers in the Conference play-off final earlier this month.

The former Wycombe man said after the game that he hoped to "rectify" his mistake.

"It's the only place I wanted to be and fortunately the club made me an offer," Pittman told the club website.