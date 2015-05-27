Rio Ferdinand and Joey Barton among six to leave QPR

QPR's relegation was confirmed after a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City on 10 May

Defender Rio Ferdinand, 36, and 32-year-old midfielder Joey Barton are among six players who will be released by relegated QPR this summer.

Centre-back Richard Dunne, 35, winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, 33, striker Bobby Zamora, 34, and 32-year-old goalkeeper Brian Murphy will also go.

All six players are out of contract at Loftus Road on 30 June.

Defender Clint Hill, 36, and midfielder Alejandro Faurlin, 28, will both be offered new contracts by the club.

Midfielder Karl Henry, 32, has until 30 June to decide whether he wishes to take up the option of an extra year and remain with the club in the Championship next season.

QPR were relegated from the Premier League after just one season back in the top flight.