Phil Parkinson: Bradford City reject Sheffield United approach for boss

Phil Parkinson guided Bradford City to seventh in League One this season

Bradford City have rejected Sheffield United's approach to speak to boss Phil Parkinson, BBC Radio Sheffield reports.

It is understood there is figure that would trigger a release clause in Parkinson's contract but the Blades have failed to meet it.

United are looking for a new boss after parting company with Nigel Clough on Monday after they lost to Swindon in the League One play-offs.

Parkinson, 47, is under contract at Bradford until the end of next season.

In the 2012-13 season, his first full campaign as manager, Bradford became the first League Two side to reach a major Wembley final when they appeared against Swansea in the League Cup.

The Bantams were then promoted at Wembley at the end of that season by winning the play-offs.

This season, Parkinson took the team on a memorable run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, coming from 2-0 down to beat Premier League champions Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, before beating Sunderland 2-0 in round five.

Sheffield United are set for a fifth successive season in League One.