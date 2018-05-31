BBC Sport - Pat Nevin analysis: Cazorla is Arsenal FA Cup final danger man

Nevin: Cazorla is Arsenal danger man

BBC football expert Pat Nevin analyses Arsenal's chances in Saturday's FA Cup final against Aston Villa at Wembley and explains why midfielder Santi Cazorla could be the Gunners' key man.

Nevin believes the Spaniard's positioning, skill and intelligence will be crucial if Arsenal are to retain the trophy they won 12 months ago with victory over Hull.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa live on the BBC.

Click here for Nevin's insight into why teenager Jack Grealish could be pivotal for Aston Villa.

Available to UK users only.

