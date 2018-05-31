BBC football expert Pat Nevin analyses Arsenal's chances in Saturday's FA Cup final against Aston Villa at Wembley and explains why midfielder Santi Cazorla could be the Gunners' key man.

Nevin believes the Spaniard's positioning, skill and intelligence will be crucial if Arsenal are to retain the trophy they won 12 months ago with victory over Hull.

