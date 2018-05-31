BBC Sport - Pat Nevin's FA Cup final analysis: Jack Grealish pivotal for Aston Villa

Nevin: Grealish could be Villa hero

BBC football expert Pat Nevin examines Aston Villa's chances in Saturday's FA Cup final and believes teenager Jack Grealish could be pivotal for the Villains.

Grealish has flourished under manager Tim Sherwood, and Nevin believes the 19-year-old's composure and decision-making will be key if the Midlands club are to stand any chance of beating holders Arsenal.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa live on the BBC.

Click here for Nevin's insight into why midfielder Santi Cazorla could be Arsenal's key man.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Nevin: Grealish could be Villa hero

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories