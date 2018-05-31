BBC football expert Pat Nevin examines Aston Villa's chances in Saturday's FA Cup final and believes teenager Jack Grealish could be pivotal for the Villains.

Grealish has flourished under manager Tim Sherwood, and Nevin believes the 19-year-old's composure and decision-making will be key if the Midlands club are to stand any chance of beating holders Arsenal.

