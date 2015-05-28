Dundee United: John Bennett to step down as director

Director John Bennett is to step down from the Dundee United board

Another director at Dundee United is set to resign, with property surveyor John Bennett stepping down.

Bennett first took up a board position in 2002 before leaving and re-joining in April last year.

He tried to buy United before Eddie Thompson successfully bought out then-chairman Jim McLean in 2002.

"I am going on holiday and my resignation letter has been written, I just haven't got round to posting it yet," Bennett told BBC Scotland.

The news comes just a few weeks after director Derek Robertson announced that he was also leaving.

Bennett also owns Dens Park, home of United's city rivals Dundee.

The United board will now comprise of chairman Stephen Thompson, his sister Justine Mitchell, Mike Martin and David McGrory.