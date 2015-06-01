Swindon Town: Williams and Foderingham among 10 to leave

From the section

Andy Williams has also had spells with Hereford, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil during his career

Swindon Town have released 10 players including top scorer Andy Williams and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Striker Williams, 28, scored 22 goals in 53 appearances this season, having signed for the club in June 2012.

Foderingham, 24, joined Swindon in 2011 and played 50 times to help them reach the League One play-off final.

Harry Agombar, Josue Antonio, George Barker, Jack Barthram, Mathew Jones, Cameron Belford, Darren Ward and Connor Waldon also leave the Robins.