Newcastle United: Patrick Vieira on managerial shortlist

Vieira won the World Cup for France in 1998

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Patrick Vieira is on a four-man shortlist of candidates to take over as manager at Newcastle United.

Steve McClaren, sacked by Derby County last week, is also on the list.

The interview process will begin this week with 38-year-old Vieira, manager of City's Under-21 squad, keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, won three league titles and four FA Cups in nine years at Arsenal.

He moved to Juventus in 2005 but returned to the Premier League in 2010 when he signed for Manchester City and helped them win the 2011 FA Cup before retiring from playing two months later.

If successful, Vieira, who turns 39 on 23 June, will be the fourth youngest in the list of current serving Premier League managers.

However, Vieira's lack of top-flight managerial experience may count against him.

Newcastle have been without a permanent head coach since Alan Pardew joined Crystal Palace at the turn of the year.

Caretaker manager John Carver, previously Pardew's assistant, is expected to be retained by the club in some capacity.

Carver, 50, had stated previously he wanted the job permanently.

Newcastle, who finished 15th in the 2014-15 Premier League table, hope to make an appointment in the next fortnight.