Jurgen Klopp: Former Borussia Dortmund coach to take break

Klopp had previously said he did not plan to take a sabbatical after stepping down from Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp says he will take a break from football after stepping down as Borussia Dortmund manager.

The 47-year-old had been linked with a move to Liverpool since announcing he would leave at the end of the season.

"After seven intense and emotional years, I think it's a good idea to let the numerous memories settle in before I take on a new challenge with my team refreshed and motivated," said Klopp.

"I'm going to take a break until further notice," he added.

Klopp lost his last game in charge of Dortmund on Saturday as Wolfsburg claimed the German Cup with a 3-1 victory.

The German had previously stated he did not intend to take a sabbatical. When announcing he was to step down in April he said: "It's not that I'm tired. I always said that when I believe I am not the perfect coach anymore for this extraordinary club I will say so."

Klopp won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup in the seven years following his appointment as Dortmund manager in 2008, also reaching the Champions League final in 2013 where his side were beaten by Bayern Munich.

Former Mainz manager Thomas Tuchel is to take over from Klopp at Dortmund, who recovered from being bottom of the German league in February to finish seventh and qualify for the Europa League.