Newcastle's Taylor and Gutierrez released in same phone call

Gutierrez (right) scored 12 goals in 205 appearances for Newcastle

Ryan Taylor was told he was being released by Newcastle in a phone call from John Carver, who then asked the player to pass the phone to team-mate Jonas Gutierrez so the Magpies boss could tell him he was going as well.

United secured their Premier League status on the final day of the season.

"John Carver rang me and told me the club weren't going to offer me a new deal," Taylor told Sky Sports News.

"Then he asked me to pass the phone to Jonas, which was unbelievable."

Defender Taylor, 30, spent six years at St James' Park, while midfielder Gutierrez, 31, had been at the club since 2008.

Gutierrez, who has fought testicular cancer, scored in a 2-0 win over West Ham as Newcastle avoided relegation.

Taylor said he had some sympathy for Carver.

"I spoke to him and he seemed upset about telling two good pros, who have been there a long time, that it's come to an end," said the defender.

"I can't really blame John because he's under instructions on what to do."

The pair are currently in Belfast at a coaching course.