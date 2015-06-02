Blackpool: Neil McDonald named Seasiders manager

Neil McDonald will take charge of Blackpool in League One next season

Blackpool have named former West Ham United assistant Neil McDonald as their new manager on a one-year rolling deal.

Lee Clark resigned as manager of the Seasiders last month after the club were relegated from the Championship with 26 points from 46 games.

McDonald, Sam Allardyce's number two at Upton Park, left the Hammers along with Allardyce at the end of the season.

"It's going to be hard work, of course, but it is great to be here," the 49-year-old told the club website.

"I'm excited to be a number one. I've waited my turn. This is a massive football club so it's a challenge that I am really up for."

Neil McDonald spent four years assisting Sam Allardyce at West Ham

As a player, McDonald made more than 200 appearances for Newcastle in a career which also included spells with Everton, Oldham, Bolton and Preston.

He managed Carlisle United for one year before being sacked in August 2007, just one game into a new season.

Blackpool began the 2014-15 campaign with Jose Riga in charge. Clark replaced Riga at Bloomfield Road when the Belgian was sacked in October.

The Seasiders endured a torrid season, using 50 different players and winning only four matches, meaning they will be play in the third tier for the first time since 2006-07 next season.

Off the field, there were protests from supporters against the club's owners, the Oyston family.

Their final league game of the season, against Huddersfield, was abandoned following a pitch invasion during the second half.