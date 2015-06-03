Hearts: Scott Robinson re-united with Gary Locke at Kilmarnock

Scott Robinson has spent his career with Hearts

Kilmarnock have signed midfielder Scott Robinson after the 23-year-old was released by promoted Hearts.

He has agreed a three-year contract to join up with Gary Locke, who was his manager at Tynecastle.

Locke said: "I am over the moon to have signed Scott. He is a tenacious player, great on the ball and makes good runs from the midfield."

Robinson made 115 appearances for Hearts, but only eight of those came this season.

The former Scotland Under-19 international said: "I am looking forward to working with the manager again.

"This is a new challenge for me and I am ready for it."