England's women get their World Cup campaign under way next week with big crowds expected to watch their games in Canada.
But women's football hasn't always been accepted - for 50 years it was banned by the FA in England.
As part of our series for Women's Sports Week, former England international Rachel Brown-Finnis meets Sylvia Gore who played through the ban and scored in a win over Scotland in 1972.
