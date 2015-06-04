Fifa rankings: Belgium rise to second position behind Germany

Belgium were ranked in 71st place in 2007

Belgium moved to their highest ever position of second in the latest Fifa rankings, behind leaders Germany.

The Red Devils are top of Group B on goal difference in qualifying for Euro 2016 and face a crucial match against second-placed Wales on 12 June.

Chris Coleman's side have dropped down a place to 22nd, while England also fell a spot to 15th behind Costa Rica.

Scotland rose two places to 28th, Northern Ireland fell two spots to 44th and Republic of Ireland are 60th.

Fifa world rankings top 10 - June 2015 1. Germany 2. Belgium 3. Argentina 4. Colombia 5. Brazil 6. Netherlands 7. Portugal 8. Uruguay 9. France 10. Spain

Wales have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their qualifying campaign and can go top of their group should they beat Marc Wilmots' side at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Welsh are looking to qualify for their first major tournament since reaching the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Belgians possess a squad full of talent and have experienced an upturn in fortunes recently, getting to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In 2007, they were ranked in 71st place, before a gradual climb to their current position.