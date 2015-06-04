David Atkinson: Defender signs permanent Carlisle United deal

David Atkinson made seven appearances for the Cumbrians last season

Carlisle United have signed defender David Atkinson from Championship side Middlesbrough on a "short-term deal" after a loan spell last season.

Atkinson, 22, played seven games for the Cumbrians at the tail end of the 2014-15 season before his release at the end of the term.

The Shildon-born player helped Boro to the Under-21 Premier League Second Division title last season.

"David comes from a good background," manager Keith Curle said.

He told the club website: "He's at an age where he needs to be playing games and developing his own football profile.

Meanwhile fellow defender Nathan Buddle has also agreed a short-term deal "in principle" to be completed once the squad returns for pre-season.