David Atkinson: Defender signs permanent Carlisle United deal
-
- From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United have signed defender David Atkinson from Championship side Middlesbrough on a "short-term deal" after a loan spell last season.
Atkinson, 22, played seven games for the Cumbrians at the tail end of the 2014-15 season before his release at the end of the term.
The Shildon-born player helped Boro to the Under-21 Premier League Second Division title last season.
"David comes from a good background," manager Keith Curle said.
He told the club website: "He's at an age where he needs to be playing games and developing his own football profile.
Meanwhile fellow defender Nathan Buddle has also agreed a short-term deal "in principle" to be completed once the squad returns for pre-season.