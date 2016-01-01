BBC Sport - Women's World Cup Catch-Up: Lieke Martens' stunner & England airport woes
- From the section Women's Football
Catch up with all the best of the action from the opening day of the 2015 Fifa Women's World Cup in Canada.
The hosts claimed victory late on against China thanks to Christine Sinclair's injury-time penalty, while Lieke Martens's wonderful curling strike gave debutants Netherlands a 1-0 victory over New Zealand.
