Women's World Cup - Group C
Japan Women1Switzerland Women0

Japan Women v Switzerland Women

Line-ups

Japan Women

  • 21Yamane
  • 19Ariyoshi
  • 3Iwashimizu
  • 4Kumagai
  • 13Utsugi
  • 11OhnoSubstituted forKawasumiat 90'minutes
  • 10SawaSubstituted forKawamuraat 57'minutes
  • 6Sakaguchi
  • 8Miyama
  • 17Nagasato
  • 7AndoSubstituted forSugasawaat 32'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fukumoto
  • 2Kinga
  • 5Sameshima
  • 9Kawasumi
  • 12Kamionobe
  • 14Tanaka
  • 15Sugasawa
  • 16Iwabuchi
  • 18Kaihori
  • 20Kawamura
  • 22Nagasato
  • 23Kitahara

Switzerland Women

  • 1ThalmannBooked at 28mins
  • 5Maritz
  • 15AbbéBooked at 90mins
  • 9Wälti
  • 4Rinast
  • 16HummSubstituted forAigbogunat 45'minutes
  • 7MoserSubstituted forZehnderat 81'minutes
  • 22Bernauer
  • 13Crnogorcevic
  • 10BachmannBooked at 22mins
  • 11Dickenmann

Substitutes

  • 2Remund
  • 3Betschart
  • 6Kuster
  • 8Zehnder
  • 12Michel
  • 14Kiwic
  • 17Ismaili
  • 18Bürki
  • 19Aigbogun
  • 20Schwarz
  • 21Oehrli
  • 23Deplazes
Referee:
Lucila Venegas Montes
Attendance:
25,942

Match Stats

Home TeamJapan WomenAway TeamSwitzerland Women
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away11

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Canada Women11001013
2Netherlands Women11001013
3China Women100101-10
4New Zealand Women100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women1100100103
2Norway Women11004043
3Thailand Women100104-40
4Ivory Coast Women1001010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon Women11006063
2Japan Women11001013
3Switzerland Women100101-10
4Ecuador Women100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA Women11003123
2Nigeria Women10103301
3Sweden Women10103301
4Australia Women100113-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Costa Rica Women10101101
2Spain Women10101101
3Brazil Women00000000
4South Korea Women00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France Women11001013
2Colombia Women10101101
3Mexico Women10101101
4England Women100101-10
View full Women's World Cup tables

