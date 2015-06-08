Japan Women v Switzerland Women
Line-ups
Japan Women
- 21Yamane
- 19Ariyoshi
- 3Iwashimizu
- 4Kumagai
- 13Utsugi
- 11OhnoSubstituted forKawasumiat 90'minutes
- 10SawaSubstituted forKawamuraat 57'minutes
- 6Sakaguchi
- 8Miyama
- 17Nagasato
- 7AndoSubstituted forSugasawaat 32'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fukumoto
- 2Kinga
- 5Sameshima
- 9Kawasumi
- 12Kamionobe
- 14Tanaka
- 15Sugasawa
- 16Iwabuchi
- 18Kaihori
- 20Kawamura
- 22Nagasato
- 23Kitahara
Switzerland Women
- 1ThalmannBooked at 28mins
- 5Maritz
- 15AbbéBooked at 90mins
- 9Wälti
- 4Rinast
- 16HummSubstituted forAigbogunat 45'minutes
- 7MoserSubstituted forZehnderat 81'minutes
- 22Bernauer
- 13Crnogorcevic
- 10BachmannBooked at 22mins
- 11Dickenmann
Substitutes
- 2Remund
- 3Betschart
- 6Kuster
- 8Zehnder
- 12Michel
- 14Kiwic
- 17Ismaili
- 18Bürki
- 19Aigbogun
- 20Schwarz
- 21Oehrli
- 23Deplazes
- Referee:
- Lucila Venegas Montes
- Attendance:
- 25,942
Match Stats
Home TeamJapan WomenAway TeamSwitzerland Women
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11