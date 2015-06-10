Germany 1-2 USA

From the section

USA came from a goal down to beat world champions Germany in a friendly in Cologne.

Forward Bobby Wood struck from 20 yards with three minutes left for the visitors, who are managed by former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann.

The hosts took the lead when Mario Gotze slotted the ball past Brad Guzan after good work by Patrick Herrmann.

USA had equalised when Mikkel Diskerud controlled Michael Bradley's fine pass and volleyed home.

Germany came close to an equaliser in stoppage time but midfielder Sami Khedira headed against the bar from six yards.

It was USA's first win in Germany and their final fixture before Klinsmann names the 23-man squad for the Gold Cup in July, while Germany were preparing for their Euro 2016 qualifier with Gibraltar on Saturday.

Elsewhere, two goals from Blerim Dzemaili and a strike from Xherdan Shaqiri helped Switzerland to a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in Thun.