Match ends, Germany 1, USA 2.
Germany 1-2 USA
USA came from a goal down to beat world champions Germany in a friendly in Cologne.
Forward Bobby Wood struck from 20 yards with three minutes left for the visitors, who are managed by former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann.
The hosts took the lead when Mario Gotze slotted the ball past Brad Guzan after good work by Patrick Herrmann.
USA had equalised when Mikkel Diskerud controlled Michael Bradley's fine pass and volleyed home.
Germany came close to an equaliser in stoppage time but midfielder Sami Khedira headed against the bar from six yards.
It was USA's first win in Germany and their final fixture before Klinsmann names the 23-man squad for the Gold Cup in July, while Germany were preparing for their Euro 2016 qualifier with Gibraltar on Saturday.
Elsewhere, two goals from Blerim Dzemaili and a strike from Xherdan Shaqiri helped Switzerland to a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in Thun.
Line-ups
Germany
- 12Zieler
- 4Rudy
- 2Mustafi
- 16Rüdiger
- 3Hector
- 21GündoganSubstituted forKramerat 60'minutes
- 7SchweinsteigerSubstituted forKhediraat 45'minutes
- 14HerrmannSubstituted forBellarabiat 73'minutes
- 8Özil
- 9SchürrleSubstituted forPodolskiat 45'minutes
- 19GötzeSubstituted forKruseat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Khedira
- 10Podolski
- 11Bellarabi
- 15Durm
- 20Kramer
- 22Weidenfeller
- 23Kruse
USA
- 1Guzan
- 21Chandler
- 19Alvarado
- 6Brooks
- 23JohnsonSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
- 14WilliamsBooked at 22minsSubstituted forBeckermanat 45'minutes
- 20ZardesSubstituted forWoodat 74'minutes
- 10DiskerudSubstituted forMoralesat 74'minutes
- 4Bradley
- 13AgudeloSubstituted forYedlinat 45'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 9JóhannssonSubstituted forMorrisat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Yedlin
- 3Evans
- 5Beckerman
- 7Morales
- 8Morris
- 11Shea
- 15Orozco
- 16Ibarra
- 18Wood
- 22Yarbrough
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
- Attendance:
- 40,348
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 1, USA 2.
Sami Khedira (Germany) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi.
Jonas Hector (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (USA).
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).
Brad Guzan (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Ventura Alvarado.
Foul by Jonas Hector (Germany).
Brad Evans (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bobby Wood (USA).
Goal!
Goal! Germany 1, USA 2. Bobby Wood (USA) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brad Evans.
Jonas Hector (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Bradley (USA).
Attempt saved. Michael Bradley (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Sebastian Rudy.
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morales (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Bradley.
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Karim Bellarabi (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Timothy Chandler (USA).
Offside, USA. Brad Guzan tries a through ball, but Bobby Wood is caught offside.
Foul by Mesut Özil (Germany).
Alfredo Morales (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Morris (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Jordan Morris replaces Aron Jóhannsson.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Bobby Wood replaces Gyasi Zardes.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Alfredo Morales replaces Mix Diskerud.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Karim Bellarabi replaces Patrick Herrmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Max Kruse replaces Mario Götze.
Booking
DeAndre Yedlin (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mesut Özil (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (USA).
Offside, Germany. Shkodran Mustafi tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Foul by Lukas Podolski (Germany).
Kyle Beckerman (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Germany) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann with a cross.
Christoph Kramer (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (USA).
Attempt missed. Aron Jóhannsson (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timothy Chandler with a cross.