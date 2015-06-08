BBC Sport - Euro 2016: BBC Cymru Wales looks ahead to Wales v Belgium

Wales host Belgium in a vital Euro 2016 qualifier on Friday as Chris Coleman's side aim to reach a first major tournament finals since 1958.

Unbeaten in qualifying after three wins and two draws, Wales can leapfrog the Belgians at the top of Group B if they win at Cardiff City Stadium.

Tune into BBC Radio Wales from 19:00 GMT and BBC Two Wales from 19:30 GMT on Thursday for a special preview of Wales' crucial Euro 2016 qualifier. You can also follow the coverage online on the BBC Wales Sport website.

