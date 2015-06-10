Hamilton Accies: Goalkeeper Alan Martin arrives from Clyde

From the section

Alan Martin won four Player of the Year awards at Clyde

Hamilton Academical have signed former Scotland Under-21 international Alan Martin after the goalkeeper rejected a new contract with Clyde.

The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the Premiership club.

Martin spent a season in League Two, joining the Bully Wee last September after leaving Aldershot Town.

Born in Glasgow, he started his career with Motherwell before joining Leeds United, Ayr United and Crewe Alexandra.

He also had loan spells with Barrow and Accrington Stanley while at Leeds.

Martin will now compete with Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern for a starting place with the New Douglas Park outfit.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old defender Ben Reilly has extended his contract with Hamilton by a further year.