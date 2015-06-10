John Welsh and Chris Humphrey sign new Preston deals

John Welsh signed for Preston in May 2012

Preston's John Welsh and Chris Humphrey have signed new two-year contracts.

Jamaican wide-man Humphrey, 27, and midfielder Welsh, 31, played key roles as North End were promoted from League One via the play-offs.

"It has been brilliant to get the deal done. I can go and enjoy my summer and look forward to next season now," Humphrey told the club website.

Welsh said: "I'm glad it's sorted and I can concentrate on getting fit. I'm looking forward to pre-season."

Welsh, who began his career at Liverpool, has made 130 appearances for Preston since signing from Tranmere three years ago.

Humphrey has played 106 times for the club since arriving from Motherwell in 2013.