Thorsten Stuckmann's last appearance for Preston came against Manchester United in the FA Cup in February

Doncaster Rovers have signed Preston North End goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann on a two-year contract.

The 34-year-old German turned down the offer of a new deal with the Championship-bound Lilywhites to sign for Doncaster, who finished 13th in League One in 2014-15.

He joined Preston in November 2011 and made 57 league appearances for the Deepdale side.

Stuckmann becomes Paul Dickov's first summer signing.