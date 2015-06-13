Match ends, Armenia 2, Portugal 3.
Armenia 2-3 Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for the third game in a row as Portugal came from behind to beat Armenia in Euro 2016 qualifying Group I.
It extended Ronaldo's record European Championship goals tally to 26.
The 30-year-old equalised with a penalty in Yerevan after Armenia had taken a surprise lead.
He then scored twice in three minutes after half-time, his last goal a superb 25-yard shot into the top corner to seal all three points.
|Cristiano Ronaldo's nine 2014-15 hat-tricks
|20 Sept: Deportivo (a)
|6 Dec: Celta Vigo (h)
|17 May: Espanyol (a)
|23 Sept: Elche (h) - four goals
|5 April: Granada (h) - five goals
|23 May: Getafe (h)
|5 Oct: Athletic Bilbao (h)
|2 May: Seville (a)
|13 June: Armenia (a)
It was Ronaldo's ninth hat-trick of the season and followed trebles for Real Madrid against Espanyol and Getafe in the last two games of the Spanish league campaign.
He has scored a total of 66 goals in all competitions for club and country this season.
The victory moved Portugal five points clear of their nearest challengers Denmark and Albania at the top of their group.
Quick treble
Ronaldo might have hit the headlines with another treble but it was by no means the only hat-trick of the day in Euro 2016 qualifying - or the quickest.
That honour belonged to Robert Lewandowski who struck the second fastest hat-trick ever in European Championship qualifying inside four minutes as Poland overcame Georgia 4-0.
The 26-year-old Bayern Munich striker made it 2-0 in the 89th minute after Arkadiusz Milik had broken the deadlock.
He then grabbed his second in the 92nd minute and completed a remarkable treble in the third minute of stoppage time to leave Poland one point clear of nearest rivals Germany at the top of Group D.
"Poland were like a machine and this team can achieve a lot," admitted Georgia manager Kakhaber Tskhadadze.
Germany hit seven
On a day of hat-tricks, former Chelsea player Andre Schurrle also scored three as world champions Germany won 7-0 away to Gibraltar.
The Wolfsburg forward claimed the only goal of the first half after Bastian Schweinsteiger had an early penalty saved by Jordan Perez.
Schurrle grabbed two more, Max Kruse hit a double and Ilkay Gundogan and Karim Bellarabi also got on the scoresheet for the Germans, who registered 30 attempts in total.
Faroe Islands win... again
Having secured their first competitive away success since 2001 last November, the Faroe Islands completed the double over Greece in Group F.
A goal in each half from Hallur Hansson and Brandur Olsen secured a famous win for the hosts in Torshavn.
Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos did get one back for the Euro 2004 winners.
But Greece, who sacked Claudio Ranieri after a 1-0 loss at home to the Faroe Islands seven months ago, are bottom of the group with just two points from six games.
Elsewhere in Europe
Finland are also below the Faroe Islands in Group F after a 1-0 home defeat by Hungary left the Finns in fifth spot.
Hamburg forward Zoltan Stieber scored the winner to close the gap on second-place Northern Ireland to two points.
Denmark are second in Group I, two points behind leaders Portugal, after a 2-0 win over Serbia in Copenhagen.
Yussuf Poulsen's first international goal and a late effort from Jakob Poulsen secured the points, with former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger missing a penalty for the hosts.
Line-ups
Armenia
- 1Berezovskiy
- 15Mkoyan
- 5Arzumanyan
- 2Andonian
- 20Hayrapetyan
- 18Mkhitaryan
- 6MkrtchyanSubstituted forHovsepyanat 28'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 13HovhannisyanSubstituted forÖzbilizat 61'minutes
- 8Pizzelli
- 10Ghazaryan
- 11SarkisovSubstituted forKoryanat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Haroyan
- 4Voskanyan
- 7Hovsepyan
- 9Koryan
- 12Kasparov
- 14Simonyan
- 16Aslanyan-Mamedov
- 17Badoyan
- 19Avagyan
- 21Toroyan
- 22Yuspashyan
- 23Özbiliz
Portugal
- 1Rui PatrícioBooked at 90mins
- 11Vieira de Freitas
- 6CarvalhoSubstituted forJosé Fonteat 79'minutes
- 2Bruno Alves
- 23Eliseu
- 17Almeida da Cunha
- 19Cardoso MendesBooked at 62mins
- 8João Moutinho
- 5da Silva CoentrãoSubstituted forAdrien Silvaat 72'minutes
- 10Alves GomesSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 64'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Carrico Martins
- 4José Fonte
- 9Macedo Lopes
- 12Lopes
- 13Danilo
- 14William Carvalho
- 15Bernardo Silva
- 16Adrien Silva
- 18Gonçalves Varela
- 20Ricardo Quaresma
- 21Cédric Soares
- 22Beto
- Referee:
- Serge Gumienny
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away14
