Luke Berry: Cambridge United re-sign Barnsley midfielder

Berry made a total of 37 appearances for Barnsley last season

Cambridge United have re-signed midfielder Luke Berry from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who has agreed a four-year contract, played 128 times for the U's after coming through their youth system, and helped them win promotion back to the Football League in 2014.

He left to join the Tykes last July, and made 31 League One appearances.

"I cannot express enough how important his signing is to us," said Cambridge boss Richard Money.

"Luke's playing ability will obviously enhance our chances of success, but more than that, his effect on the group and the support base will be enormous."

Berry (left) was a member of Cambridge's FA Trophy-winning side against Gosport in 2014

Berry is Cambridge's sixth acquisition of the summer, following the arrivals of Barry Corr, Keith Keane, Elliot Omozusi, Mark Roberts and Leon Legge.

"I only heard about three weeks ago that the chance to come back was a possibility and since then it has been a really quick process," he said.

"It did take some thinking, but at the end of the day I wanted to come back here and show everyone what I am really about.

"I have seen the other signings being announced and certainly feel there is something good happening here. The club I think will really push on this season and I'm looking forward to being a part of that."