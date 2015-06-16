Sheffield United rename Jessica Ennis-Hill stand after sponsor

Sheffield United renamed the stand after Jessica Ennis' heptathlon victory in the London 2012 Olympics

Sheffield United have renamed the Jessica Ennis-Hill stand at Bramall Lane, less than three years after naming it after the Olympic champion.

The League One club initially changed the name of the stand to honour the Sheffield-born athlete's success in the London 2012 heptathlon.

However, they have now changed the name to that of local estate agent and club sponsor Redbrik Estate Agency.

The company has agreed a three-year sponsorship of the stand.

Ennis-Hill told the club website: "It was a real honour to have had the Bramall Lane stand named after me in 2012 in recognition of my Olympic achievements.

"However, I completely understand the need for Sheffield United to recognise the valuable contributions of its sponsors and want to wish the club and the team all the best for the forthcoming season."

The 29-year-old, who recently returned to competition after a break following the birth of her son Reggie, said in November of last year that she would want her name removed from the stand if the club re-signed convicted rapist Ched Evans.

The Blades ultimately retracted their offer to allow the former Wales striker to train with them.