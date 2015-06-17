Colin Pascoe sacking at Liverpool 'disappoints' Joe Allen

Mike Marsh (L) and Colin Pascoe (C) were long-time assistants to Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers

Joe Allen is dismayed at Liverpool's decision to sack mentor Colin Pascoe from the Anfield backroom staff.

Pascoe worked alongside Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers at Swansea and moved to Anfield with him in the summer of 2012.

But the assistant manager was sacked last week after an end-of-season review with the club's American owners.

"I'm very disappointed, he's been someone who's been instrumental in my career," said Wales midfielder Allen, who came through the ranks at Swansea.

"We've worked together for... must be nine years, so he's been a huge part of my career, a massive help to me on a personal level.

Liverpool signed Wales midfielder Joe Allen from Swansea in August 2012

"I'm very grateful for all the effort he's put in with me and it's certainly without someone like Pas's help I doubt I'd be playing at a club like Liverpool."

Former Wales, Swansea and Sunderland midfielder Pascoe still had 12 months left to run on his deal, while first-team coach Mike Marsh has not had his contract renewed.

The coaching reshuffle follows a disappointing season for Liverpool, who finished sixth in the Premier League - out of the Champions League qualification places - and ended their season with a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Stoke City.

Allen was one of Rodgers' first signings at Liverpool, joining the Reds in August 2012 for £15m.