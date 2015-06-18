Raheem Sterling: Man City's second bid rejected by Liverpool
Liverpool have formally rejected a second bid from Manchester City for England forward Raheem Sterling.
It is understood the new offer was a basic £35.5m, which would have risen to nearer £40m when various extras were added.
The Reds value the 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Real Madrid, at £50m.
Last week, Liverpool turned down a bid of £25m, plus add-ons, from Premier League rivals City.
Sterling joined Liverpool from QPR in 2010 and is under contract until 2017, but has rejected the offer of a new £100,000-a-week deal.
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said last month he expected Sterling to stay at Anfield for the remainder of his current deal.
|Sterling's Premier League statistics
|Season
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|Shots
|2014-15
|35
|7
|7
|62
|2013-14
|33
|9
|5
|33
|2012-13
|24
|2
|2
|23
