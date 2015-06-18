Raheem Sterling: Man City's second bid rejected by Liverpool

By Ben Smith

BBC Sport

Liverpool's Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling has been capped 16 times by England

Liverpool have formally rejected a second bid from Manchester City for England forward Raheem Sterling.

It is understood the new offer was a basic £35.5m, which would have risen to nearer £40m when various extras were added.

The Reds value the 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Real Madrid, at £50m.

Last week, Liverpool turned down a bid of £25m, plus add-ons, from Premier League rivals City.

Sterling joined Liverpool from QPR in 2010 and is under contract until 2017, but has rejected the offer of a new £100,000-a-week deal.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said last month he expected Sterling to stay at Anfield for the remainder of his current deal.

Sterling's Premier League statistics
SeasonMatchesGoalsAssistsShots
2014-15357762
2013-14339533
2012-13242223

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story