Championship fixtures: MK Dons face Rotherham United in opener

MK Dons beat Yeovil Town on the final day of the 2014-15 season to secure promotion from League One

MK Dons will begin their first campaign in the Championship at Rotherham on the opening day of the 2015-16 season.

League One play-off winners Preston host Championship play-off final runners-up Middlesbrough, while third-tier champions Bristol City travel to Sheffield Wednesday on 8 August.

Queens Park Rangers, relegated from the Premier League in May, start the season with a trip to Charlton Athletic.

Burnley are away to Leeds United and Hull City host Huddersfield Town.

Hull City were relegated to the Championship on the last day of the 2014-15 Premier League season

Brentford and Ipswich Town, both beaten at the semi-final stage of last season's play-offs, face each other at Griffin Park on the opening day.

Paul Clement's first game as Derby County head coach will be away to Bolton Wanderers, while Gary Rowett will begin his first full season in charge of Birmingham City at home to Reading.

Blackburn Rovers will entertain Wolves at Ewood Park, Cardiff City host Fulham and Nottingham Forest travel to Brighton & Hove Albion.