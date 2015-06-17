League Two fixtures: Barnet start with trip to Leyton Orient

Barnet are back in the Football league after an absence of two seasons

Newly promoted Barnet have been given a tough start to life back in League Two with a trip to London rivals Leyton Orient on the opening day.

Conference play-off winners Bristol Rovers host Northampton Town after a year out of the Football League.

Meanwhile, Yeovil Town, who have suffered two relegations in two years, begin life in League Two with a trip to West Country rivals Exeter City.

Crawley and Notts County begin life in League One with away trips on 8 August.

The Magpies travel to Stevenage, while Oxford United host Crawley at the Kassam Stadium.

New Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams will manage his first game in English football at Kingsmeadow as the Pilgrims begin the season with a trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Beaten play-off finalists Wycombe Wanderers host York City, Luton Town travel north to face Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool United entertain Morecambe.

Paul Cook gets his first taste in the Portsmouth hot seat at home to Dagenham & Redbridge, while Mansfield Town meet Carlisle United and Newport County travel across the country to take on Cambridge United.