Ghana's Afriyie Acquah signs for Italian side Torino

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has moved to Italian Serie A side Torino from German club Hoffenheim.

The 23-year-old has signed for an undisclosed fee until 2019.

Acquah joined Hoffenheim in 2013 but never played for the club as he was loaned out to two other Italian clubs - Parma and Sampdoria.

He was part of the Ghana squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea earlier this year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story