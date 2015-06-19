Craig Brewster: Plymouth Argyle appoint Scot as assistant manager

Craig Brewster also had a period of time in temporary charge of Crawley Town in 2012

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Craig Brewster as assistant manager.

The 48-year-old teams up with new Argyle boss Derek Adams for the second time, having also been his number two at Ross County.

After a 25-year playing career, he had two spells as boss of Inverness and also managed Dundee United.

Paul Wotton remains on the coaching staff, while reserve goalkeeper James Bittner has taken over responsibility for coaching the club's keepers.

Argyle's previous coaching staff of John Harbin, Sean McCarthy and Rhys Wilmot left the club last week, less than a month after former manager John Sheridan parted company with the League Two club.