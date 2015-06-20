Stoke City: Charlie Adam agrees new three-year contract

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam
Adam is part of the Scotland squad attempting to qualify for Euro 2016

Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has agreed a contract extension with Premier League club Stoke City.

The former Blackpool player joined the Potters from Liverpool in 2012 and had a year to run on his four-year deal. The new contract expires in 2017, with the option of a further year.

The 29-year-old tweeted: "Delighted to have signed a new contract with Stoke."

Adam made 36 appearances for Stoke last season, scoring seven goals as they finished ninth in the top flight.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story