England v Norway: 11 things you might need to know

Women's World Cup 2015: Norway women make spoof documentary

Fifa Women's World Cup - Round of 16 Venue: Lansdowne Stadium, Ottawa Date: Monday, 22 June Kick-off: 22:00 BST Coverage: BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Three from 21:30

England enter the knock-out stages of the Women's World Cup on Monday, when they face Norway in the last 16.

Thanks to a spoof documentary sending up women's football stereotypes, we now know that the Norwegian team have a great collective sense of humour. But what about the personalities within the Lionesses' squad?

If you are just tuning in as their campaign becomes win or bust, here's 11 things you should know:

1. Defender Steph Houghton, 27, became the first woman to appear on the cover of Shoot magazine last year.

Steph Houghton appeared on the cover of October's Shoot magazine

2. Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, 30, conceded a goal with a ricochet off her face at the 2013 European Championships as England lost their opening game to Spain. According to her Linkedin profile, she used to work at Disneyland.

3. Forward Eniola Aluko, 28, has been high-fiving all the hotel staff at England's training base as punishment for mistaking France boss Philippe Bergeroo for her England coach Mark Sampson.

4. Claire Rafferty, 26, is an analyst at Deutsche Bank in the City of London. The left-back has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament three times.

5. Midfielder Fara Williams, 31,was homeless for six years, spending her 18th and 21st birthdays living rough. In 2014 she became the most capped England international in history.

6. Jill Scott's main sport used to be cross country running. The 28-year-old midfielder competed for Sunderland Harriers, winning the North of England Under-13 cross-country title, as well as the Junior Great North Run.

7. Defender Casey Stoney, 33, has 120 England caps, an honorary degree at the University of Essex, and was number nine in the Rainbow List 2014, which celebrates the most influential lesbian, bisexual, gay, and transgender people in the world.

8. Midfielder Katie Chapman has three children, is training to be a beautician and has a twin sister who she played with at Millwall Lionesses. The 33-year-old recently returned to the England set-up after a four-year hiatus, which was prompted by a falling out with former manager Hope Powell over the lack of childcare support offered to players.

9. Liverpool fan Alex Greenwood has spent the majority of her career wearing the blue shirt of bitter rivals Everton. The 21-year-old defender joined the Toffees' academy as an eight-year old and played for them until she switched to Women's Super League side Notts County Ladies in 2014.

10. Midfielder Jordan Nobbs' father, Keith, played more than 300 games for Hartlepool between 1985 and 1993. Jordan is aged 22 and has 22 caps for her country.

11. Toni Duggan used to be a Morris dancer. No, really. The 29-cap forward confirmed her former folk-dancing past in a Twitter conversation with journalist Anna Kessel.

Watch live coverage of Norway v England on BBC Three and the BBC Sport website from 21:30 BST on Monday, 22 June.