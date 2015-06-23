Glentoran sign Kristian Gibson on two-year contract

Kristian Gibson has agreed a two-year contract with Glentoran

Glentoran have signed former Northern Ireland Under-19 international Kristian Gibson on a two-year contract.

Gibson, 20, was formerly on the books of Scottish Championship side Rangers.

The Glens say that the Donemana native will be registered in time for potential involvement in the Europa League tie against MSK Zilina.

"Glentoran play a nice style of football and will offer an opportunity to play in my favoured position of central midfield," said Gibson.

"I've been impressed with what I have seen at the club so far," Gibson told the Glentoran FC website.

Last week the East Belfast outfit announced the acquisition of former Linfield forward Conor McMenamin.

The Glens will have home advantage for the first leg of their Europa tie against the Slovakian outfit on 2 July, with the second leg taking place a week later.