Halifax Town sign defender Matty Brown and striker Andy Bishop

Matty Brown scored but was then sent off on his football league debut for Chesterfield against Plymouth

Halifax Town have signed former Chester centre-half Matty Brown and ex-Wrexham striker Andy Bishop.

Bishop, 32, scored 10 goals in 42 appearances for Wrexham last season but was not offered a new contract by Dragons manager Gary Mills.

Former captain Brown was released by National League rivals Chester in May.

The 25-year-old made 28 appearances for City last season after signing from Chesterfield, but he was released due to concerns about an ankle injury.

