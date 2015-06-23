Dean Whitehead: Experienced midfielder joins Huddersfield Town

Dean Whitehead made 63 appearances for Middlesbrough after signing on a free transfer in July 2013

Huddersfield have signed midfielder Dean Whitehead following his release by Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Whitehead made 25 appearances for the Teessiders last season as Aitor Karanka's team narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium.

"Bringing Dean to the club was among my top priorities during this transfer window, so I'm delighted," manager Chris Powell told the club's website.

"He made a big contribution to a team that was excellent last year and was defensively strong.

"He's actually played more games than our other senior midfielders - Jacob Butterfield, Conor Coady and Jonathan Hogg - have combined."

Whitehead has made more than 500 appearances in career which has also included spells with Oxford, Sunderland and Stoke.