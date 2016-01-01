Catch up with all the best action and the quirkier moments from day 18 of the 2015 Fifa Women's World Cup in Canada.

In the final match of the last 16 Japan saw off the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to goals from Saori Ariyoshi and Mizuho Sakaguchi to book their place in the quarter-finals, where they will face surprise package Australia.

We also hear from England's Lucy Bronze and coach Mark Sampson as they reflect on the Lionesses' historic victory over Norway.

