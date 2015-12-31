BBC Sport looks at England's journey to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup in Canada, where they will face Japan on Wednesday night.

Mark Sampson's team began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat by France, but wins over Mexico and Colombia ensured they progressed from the group stage.

In the round of 16 England beat Norway 2-1, before defeating hosts Canada by the same score in the quarter-finals.

Sampson's squad are only the third England team to reach a World Cup semi-final, after the 1990 men's side and the 1966 World Cup winners.

