Bradley Clayton: Brentford striker signs first professional deal

Bradley Clayton, who has been with Brentford since the age of nine, completed his A levels this month

Young Brentford striker Bradley Clayton has signed his first professional deal with the Championship club.

The 18-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the Bees after scoring 15 goals in 22 appearances for Brentford's youth team last season.

"This is what you work towards, the moment that you dream of," he told the club website.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old goalkeeper Mark Smith has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The former Queens Park Rangers player joined Brentford in the summer of 2014 but is yet to make his debut.