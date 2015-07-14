Fabio Capello sees Russia head coach role 'terminated'

Fabio Capello was named Russia manager in July 2012

Former England boss Fabio Capello has left his role as Russia head coach after three years in the post.

The 69-year-old signed a four-year contract extension in 2014 to keep him under contract until the 2018 World Cup, which will be staged in Russia.

But the Italian's deal has been ended after a run of poor results.

Russia have eight points from six games in their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, and face the prospect of needing to win a play-off to reach the tournament.

They were knocked out of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in the group stage without winning a game.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) said it had "reached an agreement to terminate his contract by mutual consent".

Reports in Russia suggest Capello has received 15m euros (£10.7m) in compensation from the RFU.

Last month, a group of fans launched a fundraising campaign to buy the Italian out of his contract.