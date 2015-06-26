Adam Smith: Northampton Town sign sacked Leicester City keeper

Smith helped Cambridge win the 2014 Conference Premier play-off final while on loan from Leicester

Northampton Town have agreed a two-year deal with goalkeeper Adam Smith, who was recently sacked by Leicester City for his part in a racist sex video.

The 22-year-old was one of three players to have their deals terminated because of the video, filmed on the club's end-of-season tour of Thailand.

Smith, James Pearson and Tom Hopper all apologised for their behaviour.

"Everyone knows I got myself in a situation which I'm deeply ashamed of and sorry for," said Smith.

Leicester sacked the three development squad players - including manager Nigel Pearson's son James, 21 - after they returned from a tour in Thailand, home of the club's billionaire owners, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and son Aiyawatt.

Hopper signed for League One side Scunthorpe on Friday.

"I'm just pleased the manager here has given me a second chance. He's put his faith in me and it's down to me to repay that in the training ground and on the pitch if he selects me," Smith told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I know the club do a lot for anti-racism and I'm willing to get involved in that. The way the papers said it, it was like all three of us. It was one comment, which wasn't made by me.

"If I put the performances in on the pitch, hopefully the fans can put that behind them and get behind me and the rest of the lads."

Second chances While in charge of Oxford, Northampton boss Chris Wilder signed both Luke McCormick (sacked by Plymouth in 2008 after causing the death of two children in a car crash) and Adam Chapman (convicted of causing death by dangerous driving) following their release from prison.

Smith never played a first-team game for Leicester, but had loan spells with six clubs including Cambridge and Mansfield.

And he admitted that he feared the recent headlines would end his career in professional football.

"I thought I was gone," he said. "I couldn't leave my house as there was people outside trying to take photos. I felt ashamed, I wouldn't put anyone through that.

"It was a mistake - I regretted it the next morning. Obviously I'm going to get asked about it, but the less I hear about it the better and move on with my career here."

