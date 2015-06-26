BBC Sport - Northampton Town: Adam Smith 'let a lot of people down'

Smith 'let a lot of people down'

New Northampton Town goalkeeper Adam Smith tells BBC Radio Northampton that he "let a lot of people down" with his part in a racist sex video filmed on Leicester City's end-of-season tour of Thailand, for which he was sacked by the Foxes.

Smith admitted he made a "mistake" and is "deeply ashamed and sorry", and now wants to take part in anti-racism initiatives while with the Cobblers.

